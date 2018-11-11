ROSECODE Website

FRANCHISE CREATOR

ROSECODE https://rosecode.io is an interactive multimedia cyberpunk thriller. The project follows the Open Creative Franchise model, using the shared repository structure common to open source projects to create a shared fictional universe, where anyone can use the characters and artwork to create their own stories, games, films, and comics. Artist Null NZA created 12 evocative, multilayered digital collages that conjure up a futuristic noir vision. Other artists, writers, and web developers continue to contribute their own work and time.

ROLES: Web development, web design, logo design, animation, art direction, story contributor