Tess Gadwa

Video Testimonial for Yes Exactly Web Design

Tess Gadwa
Tess Gadwa
  • Save
Video Testimonial for Yes Exactly Web Design web design agency web design company web development web design design art direction web video video production video
Download color palette

CREATIVE DIRECTOR

Online testimonial video for Yes Exactly showcases happy clients... and Boswell the Cat! https://www.yesexactly.com/video/

Interviewer: Bounphone Manuthong; Camera: Nate Jasper; Editing: Fongaboo Productions

ROLES: Video production, marketing strategy, creative and technical team management

Tess Gadwa
Tess Gadwa
Actionable Data

More by Tess Gadwa

View profile
    • Like