Video Testimonial for Yes Exactly Web Design

CREATIVE DIRECTOR
Online testimonial video for Yes Exactly showcases happy clients... and Boswell the Cat! https://www.yesexactly.com/video/
Interviewer: Bounphone Manuthong; Camera: Nate Jasper; Editing: Fongaboo Productions
ROLES: Video production, marketing strategy, creative and technical team management