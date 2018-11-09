Beerious? App

Trending designs to inspire you
https://www.beerious.us The Beerious? craft beer events app uses GPS location and content aggregation to tell you about beer events and venues within your local area. Built-in augmented reality features let users scan beer taps, coasters, labels, and logos to find out more about a brand.
ROLES: Interaction design, functional and technical specifications, mockups and wireframes, user persona development, augmented reality feature integration, recruiting, management of technical and marketing teams