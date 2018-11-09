Tess Gadwa

Five Spaces LLC

Tess Gadwa
Tess Gadwa
  • Save
Five Spaces LLC slide deck designer slide deck presentation design presentation slidedeck responsive web design css html5 typography web ux logo design branding art direction
Download color palette

PRODUCT MANAGER

How do you generate pre-launch excitement with investors and early adopters when your product is proprietary and most of the action is under the hood? For this social blockchain startup, a dynamic, resizable, image-based grid was the solution to walk users through the "what" and the "why."

ROLES: Website design, web presentation design, copywriting, web development

Tess Gadwa
Tess Gadwa
Actionable Data

More by Tess Gadwa

View profile
    • Like