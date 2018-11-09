Yes Exactly, Inc.

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
responsive design logo branding ux video background website redesign art direction
CREATIVE DIRECTOR

As https://www.yesexactly.com shifted its focus from web design to web and app development, we wanted to emphasize the company's design-based approach to solving business and technical problems. The tagline "Code is creative" says it all. Meanwhile, a video backdrop depicts a range of creative activities, from sculpting in clay to sushi making.

ROLES: Video production, web design, strategy, recruiting, account management, events coordination, marketing, logo design, process engineering, creative and technical team management

Actionable Data

