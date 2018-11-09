Yes Exactly, Inc.

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
CREATIVE DIRECTOR
As https://www.yesexactly.com shifted its focus from web design to web and app development, we wanted to emphasize the company's design-based approach to solving business and technical problems. The tagline "Code is creative" says it all. Meanwhile, a video backdrop depicts a range of creative activities, from sculpting in clay to sushi making.
ROLES: Video production, web design, strategy, recruiting, account management, events coordination, marketing, logo design, process engineering, creative and technical team management