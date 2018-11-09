Yes Exactly, Inc.

CREATIVE DIRECTOR

As https://www.yesexactly.com shifted its focus from web design to web and app development, we wanted to emphasize the company's design-based approach to solving business and technical problems. The tagline "Code is creative" says it all. Meanwhile, a video backdrop depicts a range of creative activities, from sculpting in clay to sushi making.

ROLES: Video production, web design, strategy, recruiting, account management, events coordination, marketing, logo design, process engineering, creative and technical team management