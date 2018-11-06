𝔅𝔢𝔰𝔱𝔖𝔢𝔯𝔳𝔢𝔡𝔅𝔬𝔩𝔡

Grabient Logo

𝔅𝔢𝔰𝔱𝔖𝔢𝔯𝔳𝔢𝔡𝔅𝔬𝔩𝔡
𝔅𝔢𝔰𝔱𝔖𝔢𝔯𝔳𝔢𝔡𝔅𝔬𝔩𝔡
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Hey @Eddie Lobanovskiy
I think Grabient should have a brutalist section, heres a quick take on a logo and motion gradient. 👀

You can follow me on: Twitter & Instagram.

See what the rest of GC has been working on:

CraftedbyGC on Dribbble

𝔅𝔢𝔰𝔱𝔖𝔢𝔯𝔳𝔢𝔡𝔅𝔬𝔩𝔡
𝔅𝔢𝔰𝔱𝔖𝔢𝔯𝔳𝔢𝔡𝔅𝔬𝔩𝔡
Direction & Design Available for new freelance projects ↴
Hire Me

More by 𝔅𝔢𝔰𝔱𝔖𝔢𝔯𝔳𝔢𝔡𝔅𝔬𝔩𝔡

View profile
    • Like