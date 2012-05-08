Vadim Sherbakov

Date & time selector

Vadim Sherbakov
Vadim Sherbakov
Hire Me
  • Save
Date & time selector iphone time date calendar select selector dark screen design
Download color palette

Date & time select screen for appointment app I am working on now.

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2012
Vadim Sherbakov
Vadim Sherbakov
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Vadim Sherbakov

View profile
    • Like