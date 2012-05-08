Daniel Klopper

Activity Glyphs

Activity Glyphs betraydan glyphs icon minimal apple mac inspiration 24x24 pixel design vector
Inspired by the "Sleep" icon on OSX lion, I decided to do a few extra ones - the original sleep, active, idle and inactive.

I will put it up for download soon.

Posted on May 8, 2012
Now available for freelance projects.
