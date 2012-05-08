Hypercompact Animated 3D Logotype

Evgeny Skidanov

Me and my friend Igor Ginzburg are really inspired by the awesome logotype which has been developed by Morgan Allan Knutson. And we could not to resist to create own animated version of the logo to apply 3D and motion effects and to show it in a slightly different perspective. Because we just love to create various animated 3D logotypes with a maniac attention to each pixel. By the way this version of the logo can be used not only in the video presentations but also on the website as animated gif.

Please see the HD version with sound design on VIMEO. https://vimeo.com/41763950 I hope you enjoy our version of the logo, we have made it just for fun in our spare time. Criticism and comments are very welcome

Brand: HYPERCOMPACT
2D logotype developing: Morgan Allan Knutson
3D modeling and visualization: Evgeny Skidanov
Animation and composting: Igor Ginzburg
Sound design: Yuiry Ginzburg

