Shahed Syed

Skills Pie Chart

Shahed Syed
Shahed Syed
  • Save
Skills Pie Chart skills infographic pie chart 3d
Download color palette

Hi Dribbble! This is my first shot, a visual summary of my skills as an infographic.

A shoutout to EJ Fox for drafting me! Check out his awesome work here: http://dribbble.com/ejfox

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2012
Shahed Syed
Shahed Syed

More by Shahed Syed

View profile
    • Like