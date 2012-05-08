Ryan Ford

Fries App iOS Icon

Ryan Ford
Ryan Ford
  • Save
Fries App iOS Icon french fries container mcdonalds salt greasy unhealthy snack fast food apple iphone app ipad
Download color palette

Spent a long time on these fries to try to get them to look reasonably believable. They're still not quite right, but fortunately app icons look way better when scaled down.

I also made another one of those things where you can put it on your iPhone or whatever: http://www.theryanford.com/new/icon_fry/

Ryan Ford
Ryan Ford
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ryan Ford

View profile
    • Like