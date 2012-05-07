Travis Nagle

WIP Matix Graphic

Travis Nagle
Travis Nagle
  • Save
WIP Matix Graphic vintage type typography sketch wip
Download color palette

First round WIP of some type thingy majig. Pretty sketchy.

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2012
Travis Nagle
Travis Nagle

More by Travis Nagle

View profile
    • Like