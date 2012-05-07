Dan Beckemeyer

Rotisserie Rodeo - process

adobe ideas ipad vector
Trying a new shading technique - don't know how I like it yet.
I think it just needs some tweaking...

Thoughts?

(Adobe Ideas on the iPad)

Posted on May 7, 2012
