Stephen Millar

Hello...

Stephen Millar
Stephen Millar
  • Save
Hello... button blue hello personal portfolio shadow arrow web website
Download color palette

I'm finally getting around to re-working my personal site....I always find it incredibly difficult to design for myself but feel like I'm getting somewhere with this one.

The copy is pretty cheesy, so may need a little work - feedback appreciated : )

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2012
Stephen Millar
Stephen Millar

More by Stephen Millar

View profile
    • Like