Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
tokitoshi

Jácint Halász — Personal Website

tokitoshi
tokitoshi
Hire Me
  • Save
Jácint Halász — Personal Website photography fashion motion colors website web art minimal interaction graphic animation animated ux ui typography layout interface grid design
Jácint Halász — Personal Website photography fashion motion colors website web art minimal interaction graphic animation animated ux ui typography layout interface grid design
Jácint Halász — Personal Website photography fashion motion colors website web art minimal interaction graphic animation animated ux ui typography layout interface grid design
Download color palette
  1. jh.gif
  2. 11.png
  3. 22.png

Jácint Halász — Personal Website
Transylvanian born photographer based in BERLIN

tokitoshi
tokitoshi
Digital Product Designer @ Toptal
Hire Me

More by tokitoshi

View profile
    • Like