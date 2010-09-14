Dan Deming-Henes

The Cut v2

Completed redesign of the website for a live reality show called The Cut by Atlas Improv Company.

If you're in Madison, Wisconsin on a Saturday night during October and November, I highly encourage you to catch an episode.

Posted on Sep 14, 2010
