Ally Lane

Holding Site

Ally Lane
Ally Lane
  • Save
Holding Site personal website portfolio type colour typography
Download color palette

I've been working on a website for myself for about 6 months. I don't know if or when I'll ever finish it, but until then, I thought I'd use my bank holiday to throw together a holding page.

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2012
Ally Lane
Ally Lane

More by Ally Lane

View profile
    • Like