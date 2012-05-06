Andre' The Doodlemachine

Vintage Tattoo'd Gal

Andre' The Doodlemachine
Andre' The Doodlemachine
  • Save
Vintage Tattoo'd Gal dress hot woman young sexy cleavage voluptuous curvy pretty funny beautiful girl design website commission doodlemachine mascot character cartoon drawing vector art illustration vintage retro domestic
Download color palette

Curvy girl with tattoos, you cut right to the core of me.

Visit www.doodlemachine.com for more!

Andre' The Doodlemachine
Andre' The Doodlemachine
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Andre' The Doodlemachine

View profile
    • Like