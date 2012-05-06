Billy-Shane & Jared

Blue Whale Tattoo

Billy-Shane & Jared
Billy-Shane & Jared
  • Save
Blue Whale Tattoo thomas hooper tattoo blue whale
Download color palette

The tattoo artwork isn't ours, but the photography (and body) is. The tattoo was done by Thomas Hooper.
http://foxhoundstudio.com/category/blog/tattoos/

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2012
Billy-Shane & Jared
Billy-Shane & Jared

More by Billy-Shane & Jared

View profile
    • Like