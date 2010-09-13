Markus Vad Flaaten

Six Feet Above

Well believe it or not, I'm designing a (my first ever) logo for a client. :)

Simgust sais I should delete the glory, but I feel like that's kind of the twist... (Six feet above, alive not dead. Dunno.)

Could really need some advice, and I always welcome some good punches in the stomach!

