chad

Banner

chad
chad
  • Save
Banner web website banner green
Download color palette

Part of the scrolling banner. Wanted something super clean that could explain the company's product without being overwhelming. The background pattern ended up becoming part of their new brand identity and was brought across both web and print.

Design by Insivia: http://www.insivia.com/

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2012
chad
chad

More by chad

View profile
    • Like