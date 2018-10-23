Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rogie
Dribbble

New Dribbble 404 Page

Rogie
Dribbble
Rogie for Dribbble
  • Save
New Dribbble 404 Page web development javascript web design 404
Download color palette

Every once in awhile, we get to break out and have a little fun. In this new 404/Not found page, supreme amounts of the fun was had, not to mention the added benefit of color-based discovery!

It's live, so have at it: https://dribbble.com/four-oh-four

Massive props to @Dribbble team members @Jeffrey Chupp and @Patrick Byrne for their help on this one!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 23, 2018
Dribbble
Dribbble

More by Dribbble

View profile
    • Like