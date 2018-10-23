New Dribbble 404 Page

Every once in awhile, we get to break out and have a little fun. In this new 404/Not found page, supreme amounts of the fun was had, not to mention the added benefit of color-based discovery!

It's live, so have at it: https://dribbble.com/four-oh-four

Massive props to @Dribbble team members @Jeffrey Chupp and @Patrick Byrne for their help on this one!