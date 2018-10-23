Luke

Pumpkin Promenade

Pumpkin Promenade ha walkcycle illustration graphic design design character autumn animation after effects 2d cycle walk jack o lantern fall halloween pumpkin
Download color palette

It's been a long time since I've done a stationary walk cycle facing towards right. And it's been a while since I've made a pumpkin character. So why not do both at the same time? Why not tap the 'L' key?

