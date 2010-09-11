Pete Lacey

Flamin'

Flamin' flamin orange retro offset ham! fail
Drawing 'n scanning some type this morning.

Crudely drawn in Illustrator, I'm just about to go back in and make it nice and crisp, with none of the 'ink leak' type styling.

Not so sure on the F, I see it as either a J, or a H. i.e Jlamin', Hamin'.

:(

Sep 11, 2010
