Josh Brewer

Twitter

Josh Brewer
Josh Brewer
  • Save
Twitter
Download color palette

Not knowing the business requirements for this one, I took a stab at emphasizing the new Tweet button instead of the quasi-tag button. Not 100% satisfied with the icons and lighting, but for a quick pass... it gets the idea across.

48484f948575a7bd094094d453e46725
Rebound of
#ABC
By Mark Otto
Posted on Sep 10, 2010
Josh Brewer
Josh Brewer

More by Josh Brewer

View profile
    • Like