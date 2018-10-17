tokitoshi

adidas — Color Campaign

tokitoshi
tokitoshi
Hire Me
  • Save
adidas — Color Campaign fashion store fashion colors website web motion art minimal graphic ux ui typography layout interface interaction grid design animation animated
Download color palette

Adidas Originals Color Campaign for Summer 2018. Set design by Dominique Baynes. Stled by Kevin Cubine. Grooming by Kylie Salle.

tokitoshi
tokitoshi
Digital Product Designer @ Toptal
Hire Me

More by tokitoshi

View profile
    • Like