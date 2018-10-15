Brandon Scott

Brandon Scott
Brandon Scott
Industrial Logo combination mark mark emblem vector brand responsive branding clean minimal logo identity icon flat design branding
Logo icon for an industrial fabrication company. Blends iron sights concept with P and C to convey accuracy while maintaining a clean corporate look.

Founder @PrimeCutCo
