inspirational designers

daily design exercise shots to keep fresh with type.

#4 for september.

some great designers that have inspired me over my 10 year career as a web designer. Mike Cina from www.trueistrue.com always had fresh ideas and these illustrator shape blends I used alot in the early 2000's I learned from him. He also emailed me a list of recommended books on visual design that I still reference today.

I'll post a few more great designers and what I learned as time goes on.

type - fruitiger & klill