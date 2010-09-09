inspirational designers

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
daily design exercise shots to keep fresh with type.
#4 for september.
some great designers that have inspired me over my 10 year career as a web designer. Mike Cina from www.trueistrue.com always had fresh ideas and these illustrator shape blends I used alot in the early 2000's I learned from him. He also emailed me a list of recommended books on visual design that I still reference today.
I'll post a few more great designers and what I learned as time goes on.
type - fruitiger & klill