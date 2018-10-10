Flatstudio Gambling: Isometric Icons

Hey 👋🏻

Showcasing some icons for Flatstudio Gambling:

Paper Crane - Design : Our design is simple, yet smart.

Lego - Development: From blocks to complex systems.

Lighthouse - Product Support: Enlighting your product experience.

Rook - Consulting: We deliver the right strategy for growth.

Follow the link, get some inspiration and share it with others: http://gambling.flatstudio.co