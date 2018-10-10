Anna Orlova
Flatstudio

Flatstudio Gambling: Isometric Icons

Anna Orlova
Flatstudio
Anna Orlova for Flatstudio
Hire Us
  • Save
Flatstudio Gambling: Isometric Icons isometric isometric design gradient line art isometric icons icons
Flatstudio Gambling: Isometric Icons isometric isometric design gradient line art isometric icons icons
Download color palette
  1. flatstudio_bottom_shape_opacity.gif
  2. flatstudio_gambling_isometric_icons.png

Hey 👋🏻

Showcasing some icons for Flatstudio Gambling:

Paper Crane - Design : Our design is simple, yet smart.
Lego - Development: From blocks to complex systems.
Lighthouse - Product Support: Enlighting your product experience.
Rook - Consulting: We deliver the right strategy for growth.

┈┈┈┈┈
Follow the link, get some inspiration and share it with others: http://gambling.flatstudio.co

View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2018
Flatstudio
Flatstudio
We make good Interface systems with you. 🙂
Hire Us

More by Flatstudio

View profile
    • Like