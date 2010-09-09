Dan Frieber

Let It Grow Organik, 1-color

Let It Grow Organik, 1-color logo 1-color stamp emblem iron brand
1-color version of the Let It Grow Organik logo. Will be found on tiny stickers for fruits and vegetable, ink stamps on packages, stitched onto uniforms, and of course to brand the cattle with... ;)

Posted on Sep 9, 2010
