Penn State Athletics

I'm having a bit of trouble trying to incorporate a subnav that can handle from 5 to as many as 20 links along the top. I've been going back and forth for the past few hours trying different things to no avail.
Full res version - http://cl.ly/398c1da624271111badf
Note:
* The links to the right of the 'Women's Soccer' are external links.
* The 'Browse' button that exists above the logo is the global nav.
Any suggestions?