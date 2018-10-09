Eduardo Gonzalez

Lung Branch

tree custom type brand identity logo non-profit branch lung
Concurrently with my last project, I also began exploring logo concepts for a national non-profit for COPD and Emphysema patients.

I designed a deliberately deformed type to give the feeling of organic matter and used the branches to both symbolize life and the bronchial tubes in the lungs.

Still a WIP. Not sure if this one will win over the client, though.

Posted on Oct 9, 2018
