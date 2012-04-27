Nick Bruun

Startup Weekend Finance

A two hour mashup to create a logo for the upcoming Startup Weekend Finance here in Copenhagen. Not my finest, most detailed work, but it looks surprisingly good in print.

Posted on Apr 27, 2012
