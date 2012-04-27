Ricardo Henriquez

Buccaneer

Ricardo Henriquez
Ricardo Henriquez
  • Save
Buccaneer buccaneer pirate new oreleans basketball logo mascot concept
Download color palette

Inspired by Fraser Davidson, I tried my first logo of this kind.
Any thoughts? Tips?

View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2012
Ricardo Henriquez
Ricardo Henriquez

More by Ricardo Henriquez

View profile
    • Like