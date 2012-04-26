Dan Matutina

Man in Space

Dan Matutina
Dan Matutina
  • Save
Man in Space
Download color palette

A quick sketch.

I've been toying with this storyline for a short comic / animation (if I find an animator who's willing to help me, hahaha) about the first man in space. The whole thing will be entirely fictional of course. :)

Posted on Apr 26, 2012
Dan Matutina
Dan Matutina

More by Dan Matutina

View profile
    • Like