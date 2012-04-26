Brian Leach

Finally get the ole site updated...my first stab at a responsive website. Think it needs some more optimizing for phones or tablets and I need to figure out how to gracefully degrade the css transitions to an older browser, but...for now, it's live. More testing in order for sure. Thoughts?

Posted on Apr 26, 2012
