Financeboard

Tomas Pinka for SCR design
Financeboard fintech financial visualisation screen forex trade webdesign chart graph premium crypto ui dashboard finance
What a challenge.

How would you approach a mission to aggregate data from all financial markets and present all data in organize and visually attractive way? Well, this is our approach: Financeboard by @SCR Design

Don't forget to check real pixels! If you like it, please hit "L" button.

✌️

