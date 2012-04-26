Gev Marotz

Kg Royals

Kg Royals softball hand drawn logo royals baseball team just for fun
just for fun - a play on the Royals logo - dudes at work needed a logo for our softball team. We are going to crush it.

Posted on Apr 26, 2012
