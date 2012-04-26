River Brandon

Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets basketball logo nets
the new brooklyn nets logo looks disappointing, so i made some adjustments.

http://www.cbssports.com/nba/blog/eye-on-basketball/18829823/is-this-the-brooklyn-nets-new-logo

Posted on Apr 26, 2012
