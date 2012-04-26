Robin Rismyhr

MediaCamp Branding

Robin Rismyhr
Robin Rismyhr
  • Save
MediaCamp Branding brand logo mediacamp camp tent
Download color palette

What do you think about this logo?
Check out bigger view at http://mediacamp.no

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2012
Robin Rismyhr
Robin Rismyhr

More by Robin Rismyhr

View profile
    • Like