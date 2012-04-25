Andrew Sterlachini

Freshman Font

Andrew Sterlachini
Andrew Sterlachini
Hire Me
  • Save
Freshman Font font athletic t-shirt
Download color palette

a low profile athletic font

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2012
Andrew Sterlachini
Andrew Sterlachini
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Andrew Sterlachini

View profile
    • Like