The Loft 20th Year Anniv. Logo

The Loft 20th Year Anniv. Logo logo rock guitar 20 twenty anniversary music notes badge green yellow
Got asked to do this in trade for "The Loft" - a local favorite in Columbus, GA! (http://www.theloft.com) as a 20th year logo. I think it works. Comments & Feedback most welcome!!! How can I make this the best it can be?

Posted on Apr 25, 2012
Southern Creative Huggin' Necks & Breakin' Bread
