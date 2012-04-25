Hector Mansilla

1900 BC

Hector Mansilla
Hector Mansilla
  • Save
1900 BC stheart apparel
Download color palette

Been a while since I've posted anything.

Did this for Stheart's new line, this is also the last design I could finish before my wrist went to shit.

Full illo here.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2012
Hector Mansilla
Hector Mansilla

More by Hector Mansilla

View profile
    • Like