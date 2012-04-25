Dan Christopher

Toggle Switch

Dan Christopher
Dan Christopher
  • Save
Toggle Switch dark ui ux touch tablet ipad ios
Download color palette

My version of a big juicy on/off toggle switch for a dark interface. To be used in a super-secret project to be released at the next Google I/O. More to come!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2012
Dan Christopher
Dan Christopher

More by Dan Christopher

View profile
    • Like