iOS Icon for Tasks App

Adam Tolman
texture icon app app icon ios checkmark mobile paper tick to do
A quick icon mock up for a project. Probably a little too 'Things meets Instapaper', but it was fun regardless.

Posted on Apr 25, 2012
