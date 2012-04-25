Dad 🦁 Zoo

Adobe Kuler Exercise

Adobe Kuler Exercise practice
Use a 5 color pallet from Adobe Kuler to make a background. One of the exercises Josh Fabian gave me to help convert my Apparel/Print Adobe skills, over to screen design.

Posted on Apr 25, 2012
