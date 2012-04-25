Steven Hasegawa

Ampersandshark

Steven Hasegawa
Steven Hasegawa
  • Save
Ampersandshark typography shark nomnomnom ampersand
Download color palette

The deadly Ampersandshark roams the ocean searching for tasty typefish.

Idea and execution entirely during lunch, 4/25/12.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2012
Steven Hasegawa
Steven Hasegawa

More by Steven Hasegawa

View profile
    • Like