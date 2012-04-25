Jason Hibbs

Boyhood — Spread 05

illustration cardboard sword vector illustrator pigeon childrens book boyhood
Spread 5 from Boyhood, I've tweaked the levels here, I just wish my printer was capable of this colour.

