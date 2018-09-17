Love panda logo design; a unique and stylized panda logo that symbolizes peace, love and care. The stylish logo is suitable for companies or businesses about the environment, nature, wildlife rescues or kids education. The creative love panda symbol will look good on both the print and website and the social media avatar or mobile app icon. Unique cute creative modern toy panda bear logo.

https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=102021