TGL – Logo

Tyler Ruffino
TGL – Logo vector branding design logo marijuana weed
Proposed logo/branding for THC extract company "The Green Lantern." Part of a job application process. Everything (as far as I know) is fictitious and was never used. Also handled some packaging design and POP display.

Posted on Sep 11, 2018
